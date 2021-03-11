The hotly-tipped Ellen van Dijk won the time trial on stage 2 of the Healthy Ageing Tour - as many had expected.

The Trek Segafredo rider took the honours in 20.53 minutes on the 14.4 km Lauwersoog course, with her Dutch compatriot Amy Pieters of SDWorx finishing second in 21.19.

Germany's Lisa Brennauer of Ceratizit-WNT was third, clocking 21.23.

Those three also lead the general classification.

Britain had plenty of representatives in the top 15, with Joscelin Lowden of Drops-Le Col sixth, Alice Barnes of Canyon-SRAM seventh, Anna Henderson of Jumbo-Visma ninth, and Hayley Simmons of CAMS-Tifosi 15th.

The event was delayed due to the weather, and the riders competed on normal racing bikes rather than time-trial bikes.

