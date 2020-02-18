Campenaerts took part in the challenge in Namibia and his visit allowed him to see PAY up close. PAY is a charity which gives poorer communities education and sporting activity, including Campenaerts' vocation, cycling.

The Belgian rider's win at the 100km event on Sunday saw him win 12,000 Namibian dollars (£615), and second place rider Dan Cravern earned 9,000 Namibian dollars (£462), which was also given to the charity along with third-placed Martin Freyer's 6,000 Namibian dollars (£307). That was topped up by Nedbank contributing $25,000 Namibian dollars, bringing the total donation to £2,664.

The NTT competitor explained his decision: "Last week, Dan took me to see PAY, and that's where we got the idea that we could maybe try to win the race and donate the prize money to them, so that's what I'm going to do."

"Victor came up with the idea of donating his prize money, his livelihood, to the Physically Active Youth," he continued.

"I am older than him, and I'm taller than him, but I look up to him, because I am absolutely in awe.

"I literally had a tear in my eye when he sent me the message, and I'm struggling a little bit now, so thank you," added runner-up Craven.

Campenaerts has ahead of him the UAE Tour which starts this Sunday, before taking on the Paris-Nice race in France. The sprinter will also target the Giro d'Italia.