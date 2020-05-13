Competitive sport in Vietnam is set to resume next week with an 18-stage cycling tour, the HTV Cup.

Vietnam has dealt with the coronavirus pandemic better than the majority of other countries, recording just 288 cases and no deaths.

The event was originally scheduled to take place in April but was postponed because of the outbreak and it falls outside of the UCI calendar, which has been suspended until July 1.

Giro d'Italia Climbing with Crazy Heart: When Franco Bitossi erupted on Mount Etna 4 HOURS AGO

"Everything is fine here now and our race will be the first sporting event in Vietnam after COVID-19," organising committee member Duc Phat Nguyen informed Cyclingnews.

Play Icon WATCH ‘Cycling needs more than just the Tour’ – Cancellara on the proposed cycling calendar 00:02:09

"The riders will not have to wear a mask, but staff members, cameramen, referees, motorbike drivers, etc. will do, as well as washing their hands regularly."

Travel restrictions prevent foreign nationals from entering Vietnam, but two non-domestic riders will enter the event, Spain's defending champion Javier Sarda Perez and Frenchman Loic Desriac, who is married to a Vietnamese woman and lives in the country.

Giro d'Italia The Gavia and Stelvio, controversy, and a huge GC shake-up: Why you should watch Giro Classic Stages 4 HOURS AGO