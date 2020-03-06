The 2020 edition runs until next Sunday, starting in Paris and finishes until Sunday 15th March. The event is used as a warm-up for teams in the build-up to the Grand Tours.

Trek-Segafredo recently pulled their team out of hte Tirreno-Adriatico, which Nibali was set to take part in.

The team will be rounded out by Richie Porte, who has won five stages in seven of the events, and two overall general classidicaitons.

They will be assisted by fellow climber, Kenny Elissonde. Jasper Stuyven, World Champion Mads Pedersen, Alex Kirsch and Ryan Mullen, and Edward Theuns make up the rest of the team.

Nibali explained his choice to race: “I decided with the team to be at Paris-Nice to keep the schedule leading up to the Giro d'Italia virtually unchanged. At the moment, it's important to put kilometers and days of racing in the legs. Given the situation in Italy, the change of calendar was practically mandatory. I'm very sorry I can't race in my country, and I hope that the situation will soon get better, regardless of the races.

“At Paris-Nice, my goal is to confirm the good impressions I had at the Ardèche and Drôme Classics and to make another leap in condition. The team is very strong and well-prepared, and I want to give my contribution.”

Team director Steven de Jongh confirmed the squad strategy: “Vincenzo will be our GC leader, and Richie will be targeting stages for us. The classics guys might have some opportunities in a breakaway, and we will try with Edward in the sprints. We will have to take it day by day to see the chances we have.

"For the first three stages, there will be opportunities, but also, we will try to protect Vincenzo from losing any time. We were able to add Ryan Mullen to the selection, and he will give protection to Vincenzo, which will be good practice for the Giro when Ryan will have the same role.

“I’m happy that ASO did everything possible to make the race happen. They took a lot of measures to prevent the riders and staff from being in contact with crowds.”