34-year-old Nibali’s departure from Bahrain-Merida has been widely expected for some time now after contract negotiations between the two parties broke down earlier in the year.

Nibali had been offered a one-year deal with the team which he rejected and instead has signed on for the next two seasons with Trek-Segafredo.

“I followed my heart and chose for this team, knowing that their project is very serious and competitive.” Nibali said.

" The great confidence Trek and Segafredo and all the other sponsors are showing in me is very motivating. I am really happy to continue my cycling career at Trek-Segafredo and look forward to 2020. "

Nibali will target the Grand Tours for the team alongside Richie Porte, Giulio Ciccone and Bauke Mollema.

Trek-Segafredo General Manager Luca Guercilena said the team was “excited” to welcome Nibali who they expect to target GT titles.

“Vincenzo is obviously a great champion and like always, having such riders on the team gives a lot of opportunities to the other riders, to learn from his experience and excel themselves as well.

“We are all very excited to have him with us as of next year, and we are confident he will battle again for an overall victory in a Grand Tours.”

As well as his younger brother Antonio Nibali is expected to take his coach Paolo Slongo, soigneur Michele Palini and doctor Emilio Magni with him.

Nibali’s replacement at Bahrain-Merida has already been confirmed with Mikel Landa arriving from Movistar.