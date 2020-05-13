Virtual races have gone some way to fill the void left by the absence of professional road races over the past few weeks - with the world’s biggest-name riders producing some staggering performances in events such as the virtual Tour of Flanders, the Giro d’Italia virtual, the Digital Swiss 5, and the Zwift Tour for All.

Professional cycling coach and data scientist Philipp Diegner - who regularly analyses WorldTour performance - has assessed the publicly available performance data from more than 200 efforts made by professional riders in recent virtual races, with the help of a panel of experts.

Some of the best performing riders include Team Sunweb rider Chris Hamilton, who remarkably averaged more than 6w/kg in one hour of racing ride in race five of the Digital Swiss 5, and Israel Start-up Nation rider James Piccoli, who put together a colossal average of over 5w/kg for one hour and 42 minutes of racing on stage three of the Zwift Tour for All.

Play Icon

Cycling Simon Yates on life in lockdown and why Olympic gold remains a major career goal 2 HOURS AGO

"Chris Hamilton only finished fourth in race five of the Digital Swiss 5 but riding for one hour at 6.05w/kg is world class," said Diegner. "He rode the last 12 minutes at 6.58w/kg, which would win him most WorldTour mountain stages.

“James Piccoli’s win on stage three of the Zwift Tour for All was a similarly amazing effort. He rode for one and a half hours at over 5w/kg and then kicked again and rode the last six minutes 25 seconds at 6.46w/kg. That’s unimaginable for amateur riders on Zwift.”

Virtual races may be up to six times shorter than road races, but analyst Diegner said they have proved to be just as difficult as road races - and have caught some professionals off guard.

”The racing is short and particularly intense,” he explained. “It is 45-90 minutes of racing instead of 3-6 hours. The consequence for the riders is that there is no opportunity to save energy like they have in road races, so they have to make prolonged, all-out efforts that push them to their physical limit.

“Professionals are not necessarily used to this and it can be a shock to the system.

Virtual racing is as hard as road racing; it is just that endurance is a more decisive factor in road racing, whereas virtual racing is one hour of pure, intense suffering.

Diegner selected the following 10 performances as the most impressive he has seen in the professional virtual races - so far.

Cycling Cool and collected, Simon Yates puts Olympic dream on backburner as focus shifts to Autumn Tours 2 HOURS AGO