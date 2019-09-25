Dumoulin, 28, has spent three seasons with Team Sunweb during which time he won the Giro in 2017 and finished runner-up in the 2018 editions of the Tour de France and Giro.

However he has now agreed a deal to join Team Jumbo-Visma on a three-year contract which starts at the end of the 2019 season.

Talking about the move to Eurosport Dumoulin explained “All the aspects a cyclist needs to win the Tour (de France) are available at Team Sunweb.

“The riders, performance experts, nutritionists, equipment. Everything is there to get the maximum performance out of myself, but I wasn’t feeling it any more.

“I have been a professional cyclist for ten years now and last year I started asking myself what I wanted to achieve in the upcoming years. Every year I was improving and getting stronger.

“After my year of success in 2017 my progression stagnated, and I started doubting myself. I also had a long-term contract, so I started looking for the reasons why my progression stagnated. I found out I needed to unwind and a new challenge.

“But I felt that that challenge was not available at Sunweb. Because they were not getting the best out of me and I was not getting the best out of them.

" We could not make each other better any more. "

“And after thinking about this and discussing it with my wife I went to Iwan Spekenbring and told him what is going on in my head. I asked him if we could try to find a solution for this and then we started talking.

“I went to Iwan Spekenbrink (Sportive director Team Sunweb) and I told him: “Everything my heart desires is here at Sunweb, but we are not improving each other anymore.

“I’m genuinely excited about joining the team [Jumbo-Visma]. With all the amazing riders Lotto-Jumbo has now we can really work together to improve ourselves. I’m also not looking for a team that wants me as their only leader.

“I’m really looking forward to sharing the leaderships role and during the races we support the rider who is the strongest. I rather ride for Roglic so he can win the tour than that the team rides for me and I turn out sixth.”

Dumoulin, who will reportedly earn around €2.5 million per year at Jumbo-Visma, was ruled out of the World Championships when he suffered a knee injury that also took him out of the Tour and he admitted that it is still going to be a while until he’s back at full fitness.

“The knee is going very well actually, especially last week. I’m riding my bike three hours per day, I’m swimming a lot and I got physiotherapy three times a week. However, I’m not fully recovered yet and I it will take quite some time before I am fully recovered.

“After my crash in May they made an MRI-scan of my knee, but an MRI does not tell you with 100% certainty what the next step will be in the medical process. And now we were especially doubting between operating or not.

“The team, the doctors and I together made the decision not to operate, especially with the Tour in prospect. However, looking back on it we can say it was the wrong decision. But when I broke my shoulder in a crash in the Tour of 2015, we decided not to operate as well.

"This turned out to be the right decision since I almost won the Vuelta that year. If we decided to operate the shoulder it would have been the end of my season. It’s just a bit of a gamble what the medical steps are and sometimes you make the right decision and sometimes the wrong one.

“The World Championships is the event I look forward to the most. Joining the National selection feels like a big party to me. Out of all the events and races that I am missing because of my knee injury, missing the World Championships hurts the most.”