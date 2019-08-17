Team Ineos rider Ganna won the 8km time trial in Den Haag.

The Italian the natioanl time trial champion and used his experience to put down a time five seconds faster than his closest rival, fellow Italian Eduardo Affini, riding for Mitchelton-Scott.

Video - Highlights: Ganna claims BinckBank TT stage for Team Ineos 00:58

Eight seconds behind was Jos Van Embden (Jumbo-Visma), riding in his home country.

Wellens was 20 seconds behind Ganna but despite finishing 10th, he was able to extend his lead over Marc Hirschi (Team Sunweb) to eight seconds. Third on the podium before the final stage is Laurens de Plus (Jumbo-Visma).