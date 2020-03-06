The organiser of Strade Bianche informed teams on Thursday that the race will not go ahead as planned on 7 March as is it became the latest event to fall victim to the chaos.

Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan-San Remo have also been postponed, with question marks now hanging over much of the rest of the calendar throughout March and into April.

Here's a breakdown of what's going ahead and what isn't:

Upcoming major races

Strade Bianche men’s and women’s, March 7 – Cancelled

Paris-Nice, March 8-15

Tirreno-Adriatico, March 11-7 – Postponed

Nokere Koerse men’s and women’s, March 18

Bredene Koksijde Classic, March 20

Milan-San Remo, March 21 – Postponed

Trofeo Alfredo Binda women’s, March 22 – Postponed until June 2

Volta a Catalunya, March 23-29

E3 BinckBank Classic, March 27

Ghent Wevelgem men’s and women’s, March 29

Teams not racing

Team Ineos – until March 23.

Movistar – until March 22.

CCC Team – out of Paris-Nice and Tirreno-Adriatico.

Ag2r La Mondiale – out of Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan-San Remo.

Astana – out of Paris-Nice and Tirreno-Adriatico.EF Pro Cycling

EF Pro Cycling out of Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan-San Remo.

Groupama-FDJ – out of Tirreno-Adriatico.

Jumbo-Visma – out of Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan Sam Rem

Mitchelton-Scott – out of Paris-Nice, Tirreno-Adriatico, Milan-San Remo, Nokere Koerse, and the Bredene Koksijde Classics.

Sunweb – out of Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan-San Remo.

UAE Team Emirates – out of Paris-Nice, Tirreno and San Remo.

Teams who will race

Lotto-Soudal

Israel Start-Up Nation