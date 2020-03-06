Getty Images
Which teams are still planning to race in March amidst coronavirus disruption?
With the spread of coronavirus continuing to casue disruption to the sporting calendar, a large number of pro cycling events have fallen victim to postponements and cancelations.
The organiser of Strade Bianche informed teams on Thursday that the race will not go ahead as planned on 7 March as is it became the latest event to fall victim to the chaos.
Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan-San Remo have also been postponed, with question marks now hanging over much of the rest of the calendar throughout March and into April.
Here's a breakdown of what's going ahead and what isn't:
Upcoming major races
Strade Bianche men’s and women’s, March 7 – Cancelled
Paris-Nice, March 8-15
Tirreno-Adriatico, March 11-7 – Postponed
Nokere Koerse men’s and women’s, March 18
Bredene Koksijde Classic, March 20
Milan-San Remo, March 21 – Postponed
Trofeo Alfredo Binda women’s, March 22 – Postponed until June 2
Volta a Catalunya, March 23-29
E3 BinckBank Classic, March 27
Ghent Wevelgem men’s and women’s, March 29
Teams not racing
Team Ineos – until March 23.
Movistar – until March 22.
CCC Team – out of Paris-Nice and Tirreno-Adriatico.
Ag2r La Mondiale – out of Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan-San Remo.
Astana – out of Paris-Nice and Tirreno-Adriatico.EF Pro Cycling
EF Pro Cycling out of Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan-San Remo.
Groupama-FDJ – out of Tirreno-Adriatico.
Jumbo-Visma – out of Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan Sam Rem
Mitchelton-Scott – out of Paris-Nice, Tirreno-Adriatico, Milan-San Remo, Nokere Koerse, and the Bredene Koksijde Classics.
Sunweb – out of Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan-San Remo.
UAE Team Emirates – out of Paris-Nice, Tirreno and San Remo.
Teams who will race
Lotto-Soudal
Israel Start-Up Nation