HARROGATE, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 29: Mads Pedersen of Denmark / Rain / Fans / Public / during the 92nd UCI Road World Championships 2019, Men Elite Road Race a 261,8km race from Leeds to Harrogate 125m / RR / @Yorkshire2019 / #Yorkshire2019 / on September 2
Image credit: Getty Images
September's World Championships will stay in Aigle-Martigny, Switzerland - according to reports.
Switzerland's government are set to make an announcement later on Wednesday about holding public events throughout the rest of the year.
And L'Equipe reports that the World Championships are likely to go ahead at the end of September.
World cycling governing body UCI to furlough staff, reimburse event fees
Should Switzerland opt to maintain a prohibition on major sporting events for the time being, the cycling calendar could end up being rejigged.
Mads Pedersen snatches victory in thrilling finale
00:02:05
The Giro d'Italia could move forward to avoid a clash with the Vuelta a Espana and Paris-Roubaix.
There are also rumours that Milan-San Remo will switch to later in August - one week before the Tour de France.
Mads Pedersen won the men's event last year, held in Harrogate, Yorkshire, while Annemiek van Vlueten was the women's champion.
Highlights: Van Vleuten’s brave ride secures Dutch one-two
00:02:45