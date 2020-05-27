HARROGATE, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 29: Mads Pedersen of Denmark / Rain / Fans / Public / during the 92nd UCI Road World Championships 2019, Men Elite Road Race a 261,8km race from Leeds to Harrogate 125m / RR / @Yorkshire2019 / #Yorkshire2019 / on September 2

September's World Championships will stay in Aigle-Martigny, Switzerland - according to reports.

Switzerland's government are set to make an announcement later on Wednesday about holding public events throughout the rest of the year.

And L'Equipe reports that the World Championships are likely to go ahead at the end of September.

Should Switzerland opt to maintain a prohibition on major sporting events for the time being, the cycling calendar could end up being rejigged.

The Giro d'Italia could move forward to avoid a clash with the Vuelta a Espana and Paris-Roubaix.

There are also rumours that Milan-San Remo will switch to later in August - one week before the Tour de France.

Mads Pedersen won the men's event last year, held in Harrogate, Yorkshire, while Annemiek van Vlueten was the women's champion.

