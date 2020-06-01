World number one ranked rider Lorena Wiebes has joined Team Sunweb after leaving Team Parkhotel Valkenburg.

The Dutch 21-year-old turned pro with Parkhotel Valkenberg and signed a contract set to keep her with the team until 2021.

Parkhotel Balkenberg launched legal proceedings against the cyclist after she tried to abandon the agreement in order to race with a WorldTour Team.

Eventually she agreed to remain with the team on a temporary basis in January, but has now left her former team by mutual consent.

Wiebes won 15 races in 2019, ending the year as the number one rider in the UCI World Rankings. Team Sunweb were quick off the mark to sign the star.

"I'm really motivated to be a part of Team Sunweb and continue my development as a rider," explained Wiebes.

"This is a very professional top sports environmental for me to do that and I'm confident that the people around me will help bring me to the next level.

"I'm looking forward to getting back to racing when it is safe for everyone to do so and making my first appearance for the team.

"Knowing that day will come keeps me motivated to train during these unusual and challenging times."

