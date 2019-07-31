Organisers face a race against time and look set to be forced into amending the route for the 92nd edition of the men's elite race, which takes place on September 29 in Harrogate as part of the 285km-long world championships.

Swaledale Mountain Rescue Team released pictures on Wednesday showing the full extent of the damage caused to Grinton Moor Bridge, which left the road impassable.

Grinton Moor was set to be a landmark climb at the 120km mark, but the bridge has been washed away after 100mm of rain fell on Tuesday.

In a statement, Yorkshire 2019 chief executive, Andy Hindley, insists the primary focus remains the local residents cut off by the bridge collapse. He said:

" At the current time, our thoughts are with those affected by the flooding. We will address any damage to race routes with North Yorkshire county council in due course. "

Grinton Moor Bridge formed part of the Grand Depart to the 2014 Tour de France, which in turn was used as the template for this year's elite men's race.

Setting off in Leeds, the course takes in the Buttertubs climb near Hawes and Grinton Moor before looping back to the finishing circuit in Harrogate.

Head of highway operations with the council, Nigel Smith, said: “This morning we have deployed all our available resources to check known areas of flooding, or road and bridge damage, and also to ensure that the remainder of the highway network is safe for the travelling public to use.

“In respect of the landslide and the bridge, we are working with experts and structural engineers to determine what remedial work needs putting in place and to reinstate those routes as soon as possible.”