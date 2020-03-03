The win puts White into third place in the leader board six points off the tour leader, Spaniard Jaume Sureda of Burgos-BH.

Sureda himself placed third in stage 3, which ran from Hsinchu to Shigang, enough to cling on to the green jersey ahead of the American Young.

"The team was great," he said afterwards. "We had a plan to get a few in the breakaway. It looked like a day a breakaway could win. We had Ayden Toovey in the early break Sam Jenner in the climb. We were well represented, we could just relax pretty much thanks to those guys.

"Then when it all came back together we had to change the plan a bit but Ben Hill kept me up the front and opened it up for me so yeah, the team were awesome today and I was happy to take the win here again.

" "It was very crazy downhill. The peloton split on it. So we were just up the front and used our breaks." "

Stage 4 gets under way between Pingtung City and the Dapeng Bay National Scenic Area.