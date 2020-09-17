"The access to the Champs-Elysees will be forbidden once the tally of 5,000 people will be reached," authorities said in a statement.
The Tour de France, the world's biggest cycling race, has finished on the Champs-Elysees since 1975. The final stage is generally won by a sprinter, without any impact on the general classification.
Tour de France
Highlights - Special day for Ineos in final full mountain stage of the Tour de France
On Thursday, France registered 10,593 new confirmed coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, setting a new daily record and pushing the cumulative number to 415,481, the health ministry reported. (Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)
Tour de France
Polka dot jersey guide: Who will be King of the Mountains?
Tour de France
Stage 19 profile - Now or never for Sagan to deny Bennett the green jersey?