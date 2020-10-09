25, has been cancelled amid the COVID-19 crisis, organisers said on Friday.
The men's and women's races have been cancelled by local authorities following French health minister Olivier Veran's announcement on Thursday that the Lille metrople was being placed under maximum COVID-19 alert. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Chopra)
