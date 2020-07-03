Cycling-Quintana hit by car during training, sustains possible knee injury

July 3 (Reuters) - Former Giro d'Italia winner Nairo Quintana has been hit by a car during training in Colombia and went to a hospital with a possible knee injury, his Arkea-Samsic team said on Friday.

"Nairo Quintana has been hit by a vehicle during training, we will give you more information about his condition as soon as possible," the French outfit said in a statement.

The 30-year-old Colombian, who won the Giro in 2014, the Vuelta in 2016 and twice finished runner-up on the Tour de France, went to a hospital for some checks.

Cycling Watch first ever Virtual Tour de France live on Eurosport 9 HOURS AGO

His team manager Emmanuel Hubert told French sports daily L'Equipe that Quintana's knee hit the ground.

He is scheduled to resume racing at the Tour de l'Ain on Aug. 7. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Tour de France ‘I had no desire to die on the bike’: When Thévenet’s hunger ended Merckx’s Tour reign - Re-Cycle YESTERDAY AT 08:03