17-year-old Bora cyclist Jan Riedmann dies after training accident

German cyclist Jan Riedmann, a talented member of WorldTour team Bora-Hansgrohe's feeder squad, has died aged 17 from head injuries sustained in a collision with a car, his team announced on Monday.

Riedmann, who rides for Team Auto Eder Bayern, the Under-19 feeder squad of the WorldTour outfit, was training with his team mates in Sugenheim in southeastern Germany when the accident occurred.

"It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to Jan Riedmann ... after a tragic accident this weekend," Bora-Hansgrohe said on Twitter. "In honour of Jan, our riders will wear ribbons at Milan-San Remo."

According to reports, the youngster was airlifted to hospital after the collision on Saturday, but died from his injuries the following day.

Dr Christian Schrot, Sports Director of Team Auto Eder Bayern, said: “With great sadness we lose a valued rider, team-mate and friend. The entire team is in shock and it is difficult to understand this tragic accident. Jan, you were and remain an important part of the team for us and we will continue to pursue our common dream and always have you in your heart. We will miss you endlessly.”

The International Cycling Union (UCI) paid tribute to the young German on Twitter.

"The UCI is deeply saddened by the loss of Jan Riedmann, part of the next generation of professional cycling. Our thoughts are with Jan's family, friends and all those at Bora-Hansgrohe," the world governing body said.

Additional reporting by Reuters.

