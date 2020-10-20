The Slovenian, who lost the Tour de France yellow jersey on the last competitive stage last month, powered away from a small group of top contenders with one km to go in the Alto de Arrate.
Ecuador's Richard Carapaz took second place one second behind as his Ineos-Grenadiers team mate and four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome was dropped even before the final ascent, a 5.3km effort at an average gradient of 7.7%, just like France's Thibaut Pinot.
Ireland's Dan Martin was third, also one second off the pace after Roglic's Jumbo-Visma team mate American Sepp Kuss blew the peloton apart in the last climb with a brutal acceleration.
The Vuelta's flat start in the Netherlands was scrapped as the race was rescheduled amid the COVID-19 crisis and there was no stand-off in Tuesday's first stage.
Former Giro champion Tom Dumoulin of the Netherlands started as Jumbo-Visma's co-leader but he was unable to follow when Kuss made his move and crossed the line 51 seconds behind Roglic. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)