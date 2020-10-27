Ineos Grenadiers team principal Dave Brailsford believes that cycling should firstly be art, then science, as he looks to build the team of the future.

There is something of a changing of the guard at Ineos, with veteran Chris Froome, the dominant Grand Tour rider of his generation set to depart for Israel Start-Up Nation at the end of 2020, and Tao Geoghegan Hart announcing himself with a stunning Giro d'Italia win on Sunday.

Brailsford says the next crop of Ineos stars will be "charismatic" rather than "robots" and is looking to build a team in that image, with Dani Martinez joining from EF Pro Cycling and Adam Yates from Mitchelton–Scott.

“The sport is changing,” Brailsford told the Times, referencing his desire to be like the all-attacking Brazil football team.

“And we are changing, I think. We have done [with] parking the bus, the train, [being] the ruthless Terminator, smashing everyone out of the way. Germany rather than Brazil. We don’t want to be that anymore. Well I don’t. We’ve a team of young guns who will race more openly.

“Looking at these young lads like Tao, they want to race. It needs to be racing-led, art and science in that order. I don’t want them to grow up as robots but charismatic bike racers. We are going to be Brazil not Germany. Not parking the bus."

Froome is currently competing in the Vuelta a Espana, his final Grand Tour for Ineos, but it is his team-mate, Richard Carapaz, who tops the GC standings after six stages.

