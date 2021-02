Cycling

Cycling Show: 'A really exciting time' - 2021 promises big things for women’s cycling

“I think we’re at a really exciting time for women’s cycling”, says Lizzie Deignan (Trek Segafredo) as she sits down with Eurosport-GCN to preview the new season. With no true Grand Tour for women, the Tokyo Olympics will carry extra significance along with Paris-Roubaix. Watch the Cycling Show on Eurosport 2 and Eurosport Player at 15:30 and 20:00 on Tuesday.

00:03:24, 8 views, 4 hours ago