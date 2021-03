Cycling

'I’m not an imitator' – Ex-ski mountaineer Anton Palzer talks down Primoz Roglic comparison

Primoz Roglic became one of cycling’s most feared competitors after swapping ski jumping for the peloton, but Anton Palzer – a former ski mountaineer – is distancing himself from the comparisons after joining Bora-Hansgrohe’s ranks. Palzer was speaking on Episode 7 of The Cycling Show.

00:04:20, 3 hours ago