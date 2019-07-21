Cycling-Simon Yates wins stage 15 as Pinot further impresses

Yates won from the day's breakaway, 33 seconds ahead of Pinot whose attack seven kilometres from the finish in the final ascent to the Prat d'Albis blew away the favourites' group.

France's Julian Alaphilippe was among those dropped but he retained the overall leader's yellow jersey, while defending champion Geraint Thomas lost further ground.

Before Monday's rest day, Alaphilippe leads Thomas by 1:35, Dutchman Steven Kruijswijk by 1:47 and Pinot by 1:50.

Thomas's Ineos team mate Egan Bernal of Colombia, who was the last rider dropped by Pinot, is fifth overall, 2:02 off the pace. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)