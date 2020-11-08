The Jumbo Visma man held on to the red jersey on Saturday despite a late attack by Richard Carapaz and took a 24-second advantage into the 139km flat finale.

Tradition dictates that the general classification is not contested on the roll-in to the capital, so Roglic was able to enjoy a stress-free afternoon in the saddle alongside his team mates.

Cycling Chris Froome lifts Vuelta trophy… nine years on from his win 2 HOURS AGO

Ecuador's Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) finished second and Britain's Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling) made the podium of a Grand Tour for the first time in his career.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)

Vuelta a España Roglic, Carapaz and Carthy link arms in joint celebration of Vuelta podium finishes 2 HOURS AGO