Cycling-Teunissen stays in yellow as Jumbo-Visna win Tour time trial

It had looked as though Team Ineos, with defending champion Geraint Thomas leading them home, had done enough but Jumbo-Visna, the last team to start, went quicker.

They roared across the line next to the city's iconic Atomium in 28 minutes 58 seconds, 20 seconds faster than Ineos.

The Deceuninck Quick Step team were a further second back. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Clare Fallon)