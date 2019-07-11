Cycling-Teuns wins Tour stage six as Ciccone takes yellow

The Bahrain-Merida rider beat Italian Giulio Ciccone, who claimed the overall leader's yellow jersey at the top of La Planche des Belles Filles after a 7km ascent at an average gradient of 8.7%.

Belgian Xandro Meurisse took third place.

Defending champion Geraint Thomas was the strongest of the overall contenders as he took fourth place, two seconds ahead of fifth-placed Thibaut Pinot of France.

Thomas's Ineo team mate Egan Bernal of Colombia ended up 12th, nine seconds behind the Briton.

