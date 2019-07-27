Cycling-Tour de France Stage 20 results
July 27 (Reuters) - Results: Tour de France Stage 20 (total distance 59.5km)
1. Vincenzo Nibali, Bahrain - Merida 01 51' 53'' 2. Alejandro Valverde, Movistar Team 01 52' 03'' +00.00.10; 3. Mikel Landa Meana, Movistar Team 01 52' 07'' +00.00.14; 4. Egan Bernal, Team Ineos 01 52' 10'' +00.00.17; 5. Geraint Thomas, Team Ineos 01 52'10'' +00.00.17; 6. Rigoberto Uran, EF Education First 01 52' 16'' +00.00.23; 7. Emanuel Buchmann, Bora - Hansgrohe 01 52' 16'' +00.00.23 8. Steven Kruijswijk, Team Jumbo - Visma 01 52' 18'' +00.00.25; 9. Wout Poels, Team Ineos 01 52' 23'' +00.00.30; 10. Nairo Quintana, Movistar Team 01 52' 23'' +00.00.30. (Reporting by Neil Robinson Editing by Christian Radnedge)
