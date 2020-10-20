A chase group including Ineos Grenadiers rider Ben Swift threatened to haul in solo leader Tratnik but only O'Connor (NTT Pro Cycling) was strong enough to set up an exciting finish with 12 km remaining.

Tratnik held off the Australian rider to secure his most prestigious professional result, while Italian Enrico Battaglin (Bahrain McLaren) finished third.

Around 13 minutes behind the stage winner, Portuguese Joao Almeida (Deceuninck–Quick-Step) made a late charge to extend his overall race lead to 17 seconds. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Heinrich)

