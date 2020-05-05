Cycling-UCI's revised World Tour calendar

PARIS, May 5 (Reuters) - The International Cycling Union (UCI) on Tuesday published a revised calendar of the elite season after racing was suspended until Aug.

-1st August: Strade Bianche (Italy)



-5-9 August: Tour de Pologne (Poland)



-8 August: Milano-Sanremo (Italy)



-12-16 August: Critérium du Dauphiné (France)



-16 August: Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic (Britain)



-25 August: Bretagne Classic - Ouest-France (France)



-29 August -20 September : Tour de France (France)



-7-14 September: Tirreno-Adriatico (Italy)



-11 September: Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec (Canada)



-13 September: Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal (Canada)



-29 September -3 October: BinckBank Tour (Belgium/Netherlands)



-30 September: La Flèche Wallonne (Belgium)



-3-25 October: Giro d'Italia (Italy)



-4 October: Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Belgium)



-10 October: Amstel Gold Race (the Netherlands)



-11 October: Gent-Wevelgem in Flanders Fields (Belgium)



-14 October: A Travers la Flandre (Belgium)



-15-20 October: Gree - Tour of Guangxi (China)



-18 October: Tour des Flandres (Belgium)



-20 October - 8 November: Vuelta Ciclista a España (Spain)



-21 October: Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne (Belgium)



-25 October: Paris-Roubaix (France)



-31 October: Il Lombardia (Italy)



(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)



