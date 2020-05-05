Cycling-UCI's revised World Tour calendar

PARIS, May 5 (Reuters) - The International Cycling Union (UCI) on Tuesday published a revised calendar of the elite season after racing was suspended until Aug.
coronovarius pandemic.
-1st August: Strade Bianche (Italy)
-5-9 August: Tour de Pologne (Poland)
-8 August: Milano-Sanremo (Italy)
-12-16 August: Critérium du Dauphiné (France)
-16 August: Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic (Britain)
-25 August: Bretagne Classic - Ouest-France (France)
-29 August -20 September : Tour de France (France)
-7-14 September: Tirreno-Adriatico (Italy)
-11 September: Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec (Canada)
-13 September: Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal (Canada)
-29 September -3 October: BinckBank Tour (Belgium/Netherlands)
-30 September: La Flèche Wallonne (Belgium)
-3-25 October: Giro d'Italia (Italy)
-4 October: Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Belgium)
-10 October: Amstel Gold Race (the Netherlands)
-11 October: Gent-Wevelgem in Flanders Fields (Belgium)
-14 October: A Travers la Flandre (Belgium)
-15-20 October: Gree - Tour of Guangxi (China)
-18 October: Tour des Flandres (Belgium)
-20 October - 8 November: Vuelta Ciclista a España (Spain)
-21 October: Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne (Belgium)
-25 October: Paris-Roubaix (France)
-31 October: Il Lombardia (Italy)
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)