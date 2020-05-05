Cycling

Cycling-UCI's revised World Tour calendar

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

PARIS, May 5 (Reuters) - The International Cycling Union (UCI) on Tuesday published a revised calendar of the elite season after racing was suspended until Aug.

PARIS, May 5 (Reuters) - The International Cycling Union
(UCI) on Tuesday published a revised calendar of the elite
season after racing was suspended until Aug. 1 due to the novel
coronovarius pandemic.

-1st August: Strade Bianche (Italy)

-5-9 August: Tour de Pologne (Poland)

-8 August: Milano-Sanremo (Italy)

-12-16 August: Critérium du Dauphiné (France)

-16 August: Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic (Britain)

-25 August: Bretagne Classic - Ouest-France (France)

-29 August -20 September : Tour de France (France)

-7-14 September: Tirreno-Adriatico (Italy)

-11 September: Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec (Canada)

-13 September: Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal (Canada)

-29 September -3 October: BinckBank Tour (Belgium/Netherlands)

-30 September: La Flèche Wallonne (Belgium)

-3-25 October: Giro d'Italia (Italy)

-4 October: Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Belgium)

-10 October: Amstel Gold Race (the Netherlands)

-11 October: Gent-Wevelgem in Flanders Fields (Belgium)

-14 October: A Travers la Flandre (Belgium)

-15-20 October: Gree - Tour of Guangxi (China)

-18 October: Tour des Flandres (Belgium)

-20 October - 8 November: Vuelta Ciclista a España (Spain)

-21 October: Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne (Belgium)

-25 October: Paris-Roubaix (France)

-31 October: Il Lombardia (Italy)

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Tour For All

Moolman Pasio sprints to Stage Two victory in Tour for All

26 MINUTES AGO
Cycling

Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a Espana clash as UCI announces revised calendar

AN HOUR AGO
Tour For All

Gogl outsprints Van Avermaet and Van der Poel to win Stage Two of the Tour for All

2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Cycling
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Latest Videos

Most popular

View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleGiro d'Italia and Vuelta a Espana clash as UCI announces revised calendar
Next articleSwimming-European Championships moved to 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic