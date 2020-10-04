After world champion Filippo Ganna's win on the opening day time trial, Ulissi (UAE Emirates) produced a strong burst on the uphill closing finish in Agrigento after a 149km ride.

Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) finished safely in the bunch to retain the magliot rosa going into Monday's third stage which takes the riders up Mount Etna.

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) looked primed to win the stage when he joined Ulissi at the front with 500m remaining but the Slovakian could not respond as the 31-year-old Ulissi accelerated to the line.

Mikkel Frolich Honore (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep finished in third place on the stage. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Giles Elgood)

