After world champion Filippo Ganna's win on the opening day time trial, Ulissi (UAE Emirates) produced a strong burst on the uphill closing finish in Agrigento after a 149km ride.
Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) finished safely in the bunch to retain the magliot rosa going into Monday's third stage which takes the riders up Mount Etna.
Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) looked primed to win the stage when he joined Ulissi at the front with 500m remaining but the Slovakian could not respond as the 31-year-old Ulissi accelerated to the line.
Mikkel Frolich Honore (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep finished in third place on the stage. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Giles Elgood)