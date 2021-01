Cycling

Cycling video: Joao Almeida edges thrilling finish in The Challenge of Stars e-cycling climb

Deceuninck–Quick-Step rider Joao Almeida edges a thrilling finish in The Challenge of Stars e-cycling climbing race with Ben Zwiehoff in a very close second place. Watch all three Grand Tours and a season full of incredible cycling action in 2021 live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

