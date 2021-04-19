Italian team Vini Zabu will miss the Giro d'Italia after receiving a 30 day suspension after two of their riders failed drugs tests within 12 months.

Italian rider Matteo Spreafico failed two tests for the banned steroid ostarine during last year's Giro d'Italia in October while Matteo De Bonis tested positive for the banned blood-booster erythropoietin (EPO) last month.

The suspension is backdated from April 7 and will be effective until May 6.

Tour of the Alps Moscon grabs first win for nearly three years at Tour of the Alps 4 HOURS AGO

"The UCI Anti-Doping Rules provide for the suspension of a team when two of its riders receive notice of an Adverse Analytical Finding for a non-specified substance in samples collected during the same 12-month period," the UCI said in a statement.

The positive tests led to the team withdrawing from next month's Giro with the wildcard entry going to Italian cycling outfit Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec.

Olympic Momentum: Wiggins wins three medals at Athens 2004

Tour of the Alps 'Perfect' - Moscon wins opening stage of Tour of the Alps for Ineos 5 HOURS AGO