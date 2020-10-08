The crash, which brought down Wackermann and Dutchman Etienne van Empel of the Vini Zabu-KTM team, happened at the end of Tuesday's fourth stage when a barrier was blown over by the draft from a low-flying helicopter and struck the two riders.

Wackermann, 28, suffered concussion as well as a fracture of the nasal bones and multiple contusions. He also sustained bruises to his arms and legs and a suspected back fracture and was forced to withdraw from the race.

"Luca Wackermann has been released from the hospital of Messina," Vini Zabu-KTM said on Twitter.

"His smile is our most important win."

The Professional Cyclists' Association (CPA) said it would request an investigation with the sport's governing body, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI). (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru Editing by Robert Birsel)

