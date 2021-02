Cycling

'A huge challenge' - How cycling is dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic

Team Bike Exchange general manager Brent Copeland says cycling is “probably the most difficult sport logistically to organise” as he praised the sport’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. Watch the Cycling Show on Eurosport 2 and Eurosport Player at 19:00 GMT on Tuesday.

