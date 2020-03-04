Cycling world mourns sudden death of Nicolas Portal

Team Ineos

In a statement on the team website Team Ineos said:

" It is with the greatest sadness that we announce the passing of our much loved team mate, colleague and friend Nico Portal who died suddenly this afternoon at his home in Andorra. "

"We are all overcome with grief at this terrible news and would ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy at this difficult time.

"RIP Nico - your spirit will always be with us on the road and you will forever be in our hearts."

Cycling world