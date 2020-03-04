Getty Images
Cycling world mourns sudden death of Nicolas Portal
The world of cycling has been paying tribute to Nicolas Portal after the Team Ineos directeur sportif died suddenly at the age of 40.
Team Ineos
In a statement on the team website Team Ineos said:
" It is with the greatest sadness that we announce the passing of our much loved team mate, colleague and friend Nico Portal who died suddenly this afternoon at his home in Andorra. "
"We are all overcome with grief at this terrible news and would ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy at this difficult time.
"RIP Nico - your spirit will always be with us on the road and you will forever be in our hearts."