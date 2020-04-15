First, the announcement was made official by the Tour's official twitter page...

And four-time winner Chris Froome was quick to respond, obviously thrilled to see Le Tour would not face cancellation this year.

But as his elation was met with some criticism, he spoke out again on the bigger picture as the world tackles the virus and looks forward to a time when sport can resume.

Cedric Vasseur, general manager of Team Cofidis, also hailed the news.

They're smiling now, but with the revised schedule, riders face a busy end to the season with the Vuelta de Espana, Giro d'Italia and World Championships all crammed in before December.

And as the race draws to a halt in Paris on September 20, the French Open kicks off at Roland Garros...a busy month for sport in France.