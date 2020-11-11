There has been a mixed reaction from the cycling world to the news that Dylan Groenwegen has been suspended for nine months by the UCI.

Jakobsen recently posted on social media that he hopes to return to training on a bike soon as he continues to recover from the injuries suffered in the highspeed crash at the Tour of Poland, although he is also set to undergo more surgery in 2021.

Cycling Groenewegen banned for nine months by UCI for causing Jakobsen crash 8 HOURS AGO

And, responding to the news of Groenwegen nine-month back-dated ban for his part in the crash, Jumbo-Visma released a statement saying they are "relieved" to see the disciplinary case reach a conclusion.

"It was a crash where the severity of the consequences was unfathomable. Now that the disciplinary case has been concluded, we can start looking forward again. We will do that together with Dylan," said manager Richard Plugge.

"We are relieved that there is now perspective and clarity. We wish Fabio Jakobsen the same. The encouraging reports about his recovery do us good."

However, the duration of Groenewegen's ban has not been universally well received in the cycling world.

Below is just some of the reaction to the ban, with many arguing that there should be greater focus on the safety procedures put in place by race organisers and the UCI's moral responsibility towards the incident.

Tearful Dylan Groenewegen sorry for Tour of Poland crash which put Jakobsen in coma

Cycling Groenewegen facing nine-month ban for Jakobsen crash - report 03/11/2020 AT 15:43