Cycling

Cycling’s best finishes featuring Julian Alaphilippe, Primož Roglic & Lizzie Deignan

There were dramatic finishes aplenty during a tension-filled 2020 cycling season. Here are five of the best, featuring an early celebration from Julian Alaphilippe that allowed Primož Roglic to stoop in to win Liège–Bastogne–Liège and a bike throw from Lzzie Deignan that gave her La Course glory.

00:02:51, 10 views, 26/12/2020 at 21:03