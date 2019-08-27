Wiggins won the Tour de France in 2012 as well as the Olympic Time Trial in the same year.

He won five gold medals over two Olympics, and retired in 2016 before attempting to become a professional rower.

He has his own development team, Wiggins Le Col, which will be shuttered at the end of the current season after helping develop the careers of young British cyclists.

Wiggins also works for Eurosport as a pundit and featuring in his own podcast, but told the Big Issue that he has begun a degree in social work.

“I don’t give a s*** about my cycling career now,” Wiggins said.

“I’m just detached from it, I don’t want to live off the back of it. I live off of being me, and I’m happy in my own skin.”

“When I was offered a TV role I wasn’t sure I wanted to do it - It took me a while to find myself, redefine myself, and come back to cycling without an ego. So now I can do the TV job, but I’ve also enrolled to do an open university degree in social work. I want to help people.

“Those horrific things I saw when I was growing up ... nothing can shock me now, and I want to use that mental toughness working as a social worker. And when people say, ‘Oh you’re that cyclist’, I’ll say: ‘No, that was a few years ago. I’m a social worker now.’”

“It’s nice to be remembered but I can’t keep waltzing in with a rock’n’roll haircut and a suede suit on, drunk. I’ve moved on from that person. Everything ends, everything has to end.”