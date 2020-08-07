Cycling

Cyclist's doping ban reinstated after court decision

Ibai Salas Zorrozua

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
39 minutes ago | Updated 22 minutes ago

Ibai Salas Zorrozua has been banned for four years - after initially having a ban of the same length overturned.

The Spanish cyclist, who rode for Burgos-BH, was sanctioned in October 2018 after six blood samples from the previous year showed abnormalities.

However, at the start of 2019, the Administrative Court of Sport of Spain lifted the ban, saying that no infringement had been proved.

Salas leads the pack

Image credit: Getty Images

In response, the World Anti-Doping Authority lodged a case with the Court of Arbitration for Sport, who have upheld the first decision.

All his results back to January 2017 are now nullified and he will not be able to ride again until January 2021.

In a statement, CAS said that Salas Zorrozua's biological passport had "highly abnormal" values "and indicated a high probability of doping".

What's On