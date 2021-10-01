Dan Bigham knocked Sir Bradley Wiggins off the top of the tree by breaking the British hour record.

Five-time Olympic gold medallist, Wiggins took the record in 2015 - but his distance of 54.526 km was eclipsed by Bigham on Friday.

The clock stopped with Bigham posting a distance of 54.724km.

CRO Race ‘Not nice to see so many guys crash’ – Stage 4 CRO Race winner Olav Kooij hopes riders are unhurt 16 MINUTES AGO

Bigham said in the lead up to his attempt at the Velodrome Suisse in Grenchen that he would not attempt to match Wiggins’ power - instead relying on his aero expertise for marginal gains.

His efforts paid off, as he added 198 metres to the British hour record.

Wiggins’ record was the target, and it’s likely that Bigham’s next challenge will be a tilt at the world hour record.

The world mark of 55.089km is currently held by Victor Campenaerts, with the Swiss the only person to go beyond 55kms.

Paris - Roubaix Weather threatens 'Saturday in Hell' as history beckons at Paris-Roubaix Femmes 19 MINUTES AGO