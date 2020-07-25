Dan Martin welcomes Chris Froome arrival: "We'll go together really well"

Israel Start-Up Nation's Dan Martin has given his seal of approval to the planned arrival of Chris Froome.

The Irish rider is focussing on stage wins at this year's Tour de France at the expense of a tilt at the overall title, despite finishing in the top 10 at the Tour three times.

Martin will lead the Israeli team's squad this season, their first in the WorldTour calendar, though it is expected that he will be replaced as the figurehead by Chris Froome next season.

Froome joins from Team Ineos after he has spent a year recovering from serious injury and surgery, and Martin does not believe the two of them will hold each other back when they are on the same team.

"Chris contacted me before he made the decision and asked me how the team was. We've known each other a long time – we first raced together in 2006 back in the amateurs – and we've always communicated in the peloton," Martin said in an interview with Cyclingnews.com.

"If I look at the races we've won, and how, we're quite different riders with very different styles, and it's something that can complement each other. It's only a positive for me, Chris coming to the team. It's someone to play off in the mountains. I think we'll go together really well," he contined.

Froome's relentless but steady style contrasts with Martin's aggression, though the current leader of the team does not believe that the South African-born rider will attemt to copy the Ineos style, first attempted by Dave Brailsford in their Team Sky incarnation.

"There are so many different mountain trains now, with Ineos and with Jumbo-Visma, and it's difficult to replicate that. You're not going to beat it by doing the same thing," Martin explained.

"Chris obviously understands how Ineos work so hopefully he knows how to beat them, and hopefully he tells me before this year's Tour."

Martin was circumspect in his ambitions for the Tour de France after the Covid-19 interruption and the new surroundings the team finds itself in, and he is ready to target stage wins for now.

"I've got an open mind – I won't lose time on purpose – but I'm not focused on it. The number one goal is to win a stage, and that's the team's goal, as well. Being the first Israeli team on the start line, to win a stage would be massive, and that's one of my strengths.

"Going for GC restricts you in that respect. The amount of resources a true GC tilt takes up... and it's frustrating for a rider like me to have to temper my aggression, and having to think about not losing time every day. I'm excited to race without that burden."

While a tilt at the Tour appears to be off limits, Martin was more open-minded when it came to the Vuelta d'Espana given the alterations made to the planned course.

"I'm potentially more suited to a GC at Vuelta."That was in our minds, keeping something back by doing stages at the Tour, but it's a long way off.

"I'm completely relaxed. I'm just looking to enjoy my racing – that's why I came here. When I'm enjoying my racing is when I tend to get good results.

"I kind of realised I've achieved a lot in the sport, so I'm just out to enjoy it."

