Sir Dave Brailsford has told Eurosport that planning for the new-look cycling calendar is already well underway at Team Ineos.

The UCI and ASO confirmed in a joint statement last week that the Tour de France will now kick off the main body of the cycling season in September, to be followed by the Giro d'Italia and La Vuelta.

In addition to the Grand Tours, the World Championships and the five one-day Monuments will also be squeezed into this three-month window. And Brailsford says that such a change is clearly highly significant for the teams and their preparation strategies:

"Without doubt it changes the normal sort of thinking when we’re approaching the season," he said.

"When you take a condensed season and you put three Grand Tours into the middle and you change the order – Tour, Giro and then the Vuelta – that’s a significant change," Brailsford continued. "And we’ve spent some time looking at this already and thinking it through. And whilst we haven’t finalised as yet the exact plans of how we’ll do it, the process of going through it is quite important.

It seems quite clear that you’re not going to be able to double up and to the Tour and then the Giro. You could do the Tour and the Vuelta potentially, but as it’s structured at the minute the Tour and the Giro looks highly improbable. So it really means you either go all-in for the Tour, or split your resources and have some target the Giro, with maybe doing a Tour-Vuelta double if that’s what you prefer.

Ineos were one of the first teams to pull their riders out of competition after the coronavirus pandemic hit the Tour of UAE back in late February. And the Team Ineos chief says that the rest of the sport was slow to react to the lead set by the teams themselves:

"We were one of the first sports to actually have a coronavirus case in one of our competition environments. All the teams had somebody there in UAE so it became real. It’s quite often the case that you watch these things on distant shores and you think it’s not going to impact you, but as soon as you’re in that environment it becomes very real very quickly.

As a sport we were a bit slow to react. Quite a few of the teams pulled out of racing fairly quickly, and I think that was the right thing to do. I think the sport should have followed suit a bit quicker if I’m honest.

Professional riders spend much of the winter increasing their training and fitness to peak in time for goals in late-Spring and the summer. But the pandemic means that those goals were moved at relatively late notice, and adjusting both training and mentality to the switch has been a challenge for some riders.

"For a lot of the athletes their big goals were changed," Brailsford said. "It’s not like they’ve disappeared totally, but the guys were getting pretty close in their preparation, and now all of that’s gone out of the window.

We took a couple of weeks to settle in and recalibrate and re-set our goals. It’s hard to train really hard when you don’t know what you’re training for or when you’re going to be racing again.

Ineos have been one of the teams at the forefront of the e-cycling surge in cycling during lockdown, with many of the riders taking part in a Zwift challenge and Geraint Thomas spending 36 hours on his trainer in three days to raise money for charity. And Brailsford says creativity in the face of the situation is an important part of his strategy:

There is still a lot we can be doing if we’re a bit creative in our thinking. We’ve got a big social footprint, we can do things on Zwift, we can do things virtually. From my point of view we’ve got to think of novel and new ways to approach this and create value.

