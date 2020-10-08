Dave Brailsford has admitted Ineos Grenadiers failed to notice they were being “overtaken” by other teams and has promised a “different approach” in the future.

Ineos, previously Team Sky, have been the dominant force in cycling for the last decade, winning seven yellow jerseys at the Tour de France while also enjoying success at the Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a Espana and other stage races.

However, they haven’t challenged at either Grand Tour so far this year – with Egan Bernal and Geraint Thomas abandoning the Tour and Giro respectively due to injuries – and have instead been left chasing stage wins.

Ineos have already signed several new riders for the 2021 season while team CEO Fran Millar has left after 11 years. Team manager Brailsford, who has been in the role since 2010, believes now is the time for change.

“If you've found a way to win, then you stick with that way,” he told Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad.

The result: we continued to work with our heads down and we didn't notice that other teams were overtaking us. Only now do we realise that we have to keep questioning ourselves, that we have to keep reinventing ourselves.

"Now is the time to take a step back and think about the next five years. Where should we improve? We cannot afford to keep working the way we did. We have come to the point where we have to admit that other teams have passed us and that it is time for a different approach."

There was a bright spot for Ineos on Wednesday as Filippo Ganna won Stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia with a superb breakaway performance.

