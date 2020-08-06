Deceuninck–Quick-Step statement: Fabio Jakobsen in coma but in stable condition after surgery

Deceuninck–Quick-Step have released a statement saying that Fabio Jakobsen has undergone surgery after the horror crash that left in a medically-induced coma.

The 23-year-old suffered a heavy crash at the end of the first stage of the Tour of Poland on Wednesday after contact with Dylan Groenewegen (Team Jumbo–Visma) in a sprint finish.

The race doctor, Dr Barbara Jerschina, told reporters at the time that Jakobsen’s condition was life threatening. His team later released a statement confirming that the rider remained in an induced coma, but added tests didn’t reveal brain or spinal injuries at this time.

“Fabio Jakobsen’s situation is serious but at the moment he is stable,” read a statement from the team.

Diagnostic tests didn’t reveal brain or spinal injury, but because of the gravity of his multiple injuries he is still kept in a comatose condition and has to remain closely monitored in the following days at the Wojewódzki Szpital in Katowice.

Groenewegen was criticised for his role in the crash by the UCI, who called his behaviour “unacceptable” before adding that they had “immediately referred the matter to the disciplinary commission to request the imposition of sanctions commensurate with the seriousness of the facts."

A short statement released by St Barbara Hospital in Sosnowiec (a hospital specializing in trauma and intensive care) on Thursday morning confirmed that the rider had been operated on without complications and remains in the intensive care unit.

"There is no immediate threat to his life, he is in a heavy but stable condition."

And the team subsequently revealed that the doctors would attempt to wake Jakobsen from his coma before further assessing his health.

Jakobsen suffered a number of serious facial traumas, including to the eye-socket and jaw, while also suffering contusions to the chest and an impact to the head.

