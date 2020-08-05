Deceuninck–Quick-Step statement: Fabio Jakobsen in stable but serious condition

Deceuninck–Quick-Step have released a statement following the horror crash that left Fabio Jakobsen in a medically-induced coma.

The 23-year-old suffered a heavy crash at the end of the first stage of the Tour of Poland after jostling for position with Dylan Groenewegen (Team Jumbo–Visma) in a sprint finish.

The race doctor, Dr Barbara Jerschina, told reporters that Jakobsen’s condition – which included a cranial injury and a broken palate - was life threatening.

Cycling Fabio Jakobsen injuries life threatening, says race doctor who treated him 3 HOURS AGO

His team would release a statement confirming that the rider remained in an induced coma, but added tests didn’t reveal brain or spinal injuries at this time.

“Fabio Jakobsen’s situation is serious but at the moment he is stable,” read a statement from the team.

Diagnostic tests didn’t reveal brain or spinal injury, but because of the gravity of his multiple injuries he is still kept in a comatose condition and has to remain closely monitored in the following days at the Wojewódzki Szpital in Katowice.

Groenewegen was criticised for his role in the crash by the UCI, who called his behaviour “unacceptable” before adding that they had “immediately referred the matter to the disciplinary commission to request the imposition of sanctions commensurate with the seriousness of the facts."

Tour de Pologne UCI condemns behaviour of Dylan Groenewegen after horror crash leaves Fabio Jakobsen in coma 4 HOURS AGO