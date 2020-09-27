Olympic medallist Lizzie Deignan admitted she got caught in no man's land in search of a world road race medal, after crossing the finishing line in sixth place in Imola.

With its steep climbs, the 31-year-old had been touted by many for success on the 143km course, but Deignan couldn't emulate her 2015 gold medal-winning performance and was over two minutes off the pace of champion Anna van der Breggen.

World Championships Pogacar attacks off the front as Belgians hesitate in chasing him down AN HOUR AGO

The Dutchwoman became just the second rider to win both the time trial and road race at the same World Championships, adding her third global title to the Olympic road race gold she won at Rio 2016.

With van der Breggen already out in front, Deignan dug deep to keep in contact with eventual silver medallist Annemiek van Vleuten, who split the peloton on the penultimate climb up to Cima Gallisterna.

But the Great Britain team leader found a lack of support from the riders around her, whose refusal to work together hindered Deignan's attack and left her somewhat frustrated at the race's conclusion.

"With two laps to go, I was in a group that was going for the medals but they didn't commit to the cause," said Deignan, who won road race silver at London 2012.

"I wasn't quite able to go with the best climbers and then I was stuck and marked as one of the best punchy, sprint riders. If the Italians wouldn't commit in their home championships, then I'm not going to commit either. It was their race to win.

"It was a climber's course and I think the result confirmed that - the strongest rider won today."

While disappointed with the result in Italy, Deignan's attention immediately turns to the La Fleche Wallonne next week, as the 2020 season continues into the autumn as a result of the global coronavirus pandemic.

She added: "Overall I'm happy with my performance here - there was not much more I could have done.

"The season doesn't stop here. It's back-to-back racing at the moment, but that's OK because we're all really happy to be out there."

Sportsbeat 2020

World Championships Pogacar changes his bike during the World Championship Road Race 2 HOURS AGO