Deignan happy to race in the rain as she takes Plouay win

Lizzie Deignan admits she revelled in the rain en route to taking victory in the GP Plouay for the third time.

In a grand prix that also served as preparation for the women's road race at the European Road Cycling Championships on the same Brittany roads later this week, Deignan added to her 2015 and 2017 victories in the race.

In the Breton rain, Deignan bridged across to an attack from fellow Brit Lizzy Banks with 32km to go and the duo worked together to hold off the chasing peloton.

It came down to a two-up sprint between the Brits and the Trek-Segafredo rider sat on Banks' wheel before scooting past her to take the win.

And Deignan was so ecstatic to put a stop-start campaign behind her with a victory in a race she enjoys that she didn't even mind racing in the wet conditions.

"I'm delighted, it's been a difficult season for everybody so far and we've had a lot of bad luck in the first few races," she said.

"It's been clear to me that we've had the strongest team in all the races and finally the luck was on our side. We had the numbers and used that advantage early.

"I attacked off the back of some attacks from the other girls, and I was able to get some space and I knew the rest of the team was backing me up behind. All I had to do was put my head down and try to get to the finish line first, and we did, so I'm really happy.

"Plouay is a really nice race and I always seem to do well here. The rain came which was an extra bonus for me, finally no more sweating in the heat! I'm really, really happy and grateful to the whole team for their effort."

Deignan will now turn her attention to the elite women's road race in the European Champs later this week, when she will don a GB vest alongside the likes of Banks and try to take the European crown for the first time.

