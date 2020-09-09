In-form Lizzie Deignan leads Great Britain's women into a rescheduled and relocated UCI Road World Championships from 24-27 September in Imola, Italy.

The 31-year-old is the form rider in the peloton after emphatic wins at Grand Prix Plouay and La Course by Le Tour inside a week.

All racing will now finish on the famous motor racing circuit on the outskirts of Imola and Deignan is in pole position to repeat her 2015 world road race triumph.

British Cycling Performance Director Stephen Park said: "Based on what we know about the course, I'm confident of a strong performance by our women’s team.

"Despite being set back by a number of crashes this season, Lizzie is in brilliant form as we have seen in her recent victories in the UCI Women's WorldTour events.

"This is the fourth time I’ve sat on a selection panel for the road world championships, and it impresses me how the number of talented British female road riders we have to select from continues to grow year on year.

"While there is still work to be done, it demonstrates a big step forward in the rise of women’s cycling in this country."

Deignan has an unexpected chance to banish the demons of 2019 when she missed out on a medal at a home World Championships in Yorkshire.

Italy has not been a happy hunting ground for the Olympic silver medallist in 2020 as she crashed out of season openers Strade Bianche and Giro dell'Emilia but recovered to pull off two landmark wins in France.

Her Plouay success came thanks to a superb breakaway with compatriot Lizzy Banks, also named in the British team for the World Championships.

Days later Deignan then became the first Brit to win La Course by beating reigning champion Marianne Vos in a sprint finish.

Working for Deignan in the road race will be national road race and time trial champion Alice Barnes and sister Hannah, as well as Anna Henderson and youngster Anna Shackley. Alice Barnes and Lizzy Banks will be on time trial duty.

The course covers 144km with 2750m of climbing as the UCI challenge organisers to replicate the mountainous test of former venue Aigle-Martigny, Switzerland.

Imola hosted the event in 1968 and this will be the 12th time Italy have staged the Championships.

Park added: "I would like to thank the UCI and the organizing committee for their hard work in making the opportunity to race at a road world championships viable for our elite riders.

"I know there is disappointment amongst our under-23 and junior riders who are unable to compete for a rainbow jersey this year, but this was the right decision for the UCI to make and they know their time will come."

Sportsbeat 2020

