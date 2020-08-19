Deignan named in GB squad for European Road Cycling Championships

Olympic silver medallist Lizzie Deignan admits she can't wait to return to the saddle after being named in Great Britain's 23-person team for the UEC Road European Championships later this month.

The 31-year-old - who claimed a road race podium finish at London 2012 - will be joined by Lizzy Banks and Alice and Hannah Barnes in the elite women's road race on the team's return to international competition in Plouay, France, from August 24-28. Banks will also compete in the women's time trial alongside Hayley Simmonds, while 2014 Commonwealth Games champion Alex Dowsett is among the leading names in the men's squad, from which he is the only member that will bid for time trial glory. Dowsett is joined by Gabz Cullaigh, Ethan Hayter, Matt Holmes, Scott Thwaites, Matt Walls, Fred Wright and Tom Pidcock in the elite men's road race, with Pidcock also one of 11 riders picked for the under-23 competition. Deignan said: "Having the opportunity to represent my country is always special and I'm looking forward to meeting up with my Great Britain teammates for next week's race. "It's obviously been a strange year to say the least, and the past couple of races definitely haven't gone my way, but I'm looking forward to the European Championships. "I'm recovering from crashes at Strade Bianche and Giro dell'Emilia and I'm excited to race again. Plus it's a course I know and love as we return to Plouay."

Sportsbeat 2020

Cycling Simon Yates signs new Mitchelton-Scott deal until 2022 AN HOUR AGO

Tour de France Tour de France 2020: Route, stages and how to watch AN HOUR AGO