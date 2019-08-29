Eurosport
Ackerman wins opening stage of Deutschland Tour
German rider Pascal Ackerman holds the red jersey after winning the first stage of the Deutschland Tour.
The Bora-Hansgrohe rider finished the Hanover to Halberstadt course in 3:49:30, achieving his first victory in the race.
UAE Team Emirates duo Alexander Kristoff of Norway and Italy's Simone Consonni rounded off the podium.
"That was a damn hard sprint, my team did a great job, everything went perfectly," Ackermann said.
The race continues with a 202km ride from Marburg to Gottingen on Friday, the longest part of this year's tour.
