Ackerman wins opening stage of Deutschland Tour

By Eurosport UK

2 hours agoUpdated 52 minutes ago

German rider Pascal Ackerman holds the red jersey after winning the first stage of the Deutschland Tour.

The Bora-Hansgrohe rider finished the Hanover to Halberstadt course in 3:49:30, achieving his first victory in the race.

UAE Team Emirates duo Alexander Kristoff of Norway and Italy's Simone Consonni rounded off the podium.

Video - Ackermann thrills home crowd with Stage 1 victory

01:40

"That was a damn hard sprint, my team did a great job, everything went perfectly," Ackermann said.

The race continues with a 202km ride from Marburg to Gottingen on Friday, the longest part of this year's tour.

